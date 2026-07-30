LG Electronics Q2 net income jumps nearly 30% on robust home appliance sales

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Kospi again falls over 1 percent after 2-day rout amid AI spending concerns
The sell-off came amid uncertainty over the Fed's future policy path and renewed concerns over whether heavy AI-related investment by major tech companies will justify their elevated valuations.
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Aramco, pioneering architect Jung Young-sun team up to build a public garden in Ulsan
Aramco Korea, Ulsan and Jung will create a 7,000-square-meter (1.73-acre) public garden of native Korean plants at Taehwagang National Garden by late October.
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Brokerages split on targets for SK hynix shares after chipmaker misses Q2 market consensus
One firm adjusted its outlook upward, but most cut their expectations, although the stock is still considered a good buy.
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KT gets 53.9 billion won fine for data leaks
Korea’s privacy watchdog penalized KT for not detecting hacks from 2024 to 2025 that exposed more than 16,000 subscribers and racked up 240 million won ($166,600) in user losses.