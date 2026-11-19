A sign at the base of the LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 28 YONHAP

The reshuffle comes as the company seeks to accelerate growth in robotics, data center cooling and other future businesses.

LG Electronics has promoted 44 executives and reshuffled its leadership to accelerate growth in future businesses, including robotics, data center cooling, mobility and smart factories, as the electronics maker seeks to sharpen its competitive edge in the AI era.

The company also established a new team reporting directly to CEO Lyu Jae-cheol to strengthen AI partnerships with major global tech companies in core growth businesses, although it did not disclose the team's size or specific responsibilities in Thursday's announcement.

The latest reshuffle includes the promotion of two executives to president: Baek Seung-tae, head of the home appliance business, and Lee Sang-woo, head of management strategy at LG Corp. The total number of promotions rose by 11 from last year's 33.

Baek Seung-tae, left, and Lee Sang-woo, have been promoted to presidents of LG Electronics LG

Baek will continue to lead the home appliance business, which he took over at the end of last year. Having joined LG Electronics in 1990, he is credited with steering the division's growth despite mounting tariff pressures and rising raw material costs. He has also been spearheading efforts to commercialize robot actuators by leveraging the company's expertise in core home appliance components.

Lee, meanwhile, will take the helm of LG Electronics' TV and display business. He began his career at LG Information & Communications, which was later merged into LG Electronics, in 1996, and has since worked in TV platform planning and business operations. He later oversaw mid- to long-term strategy and business portfolio management at LG Corp.

LG Electronics operates four major business divisions: Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, which oversees TVs and displays, Eco Solution, which covers air conditioning and data center cooling solutions, and Vehicle Solution.

As part of the restructuring, LG Electronics will establish a new applied business unit under its ES division to accelerate the expansion of its data center cooling business, one of the company's key growth engines amid surging demand for AI infrastructure.

The move comes as LG Electronics steps up its push into the fast-growing market. Its U.S. subsidiary recently secured a long-term, multibillion-dollar deal to supply chillers for data centers with a combined capacity of 5 gigawatts. The company aims to reach 1 trillion won ($752 million) in annual chiller sales as early as next year.

To meet growing demand, LG Electronics also plans to establish a manufacturing subsidiary in Virginia next year.

In mobility, the company will create a new unit under its vehicle division dedicated to advancing high-performance computing and advanced driver assistance systems, strengthening its capabilities in next-generation vehicle technologies.

The restructuring builds on LG Electronics' broader push into robotics. In July, the company established a robotics business center reporting directly to the CEO to accelerate commercialization and develop robotics into a new growth engine.

The company is also streamlining its global management structure to speed up decision-making and respond more swiftly to changing market conditions.

Regional heads overseeing North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia will now report directly to the CEO, rather than through the overseas sales division, reducing layers of management and giving regional operations a more direct line to headquarters.

The organizational restructuring will take effect Dec. 1, while the executive promotions will become effective Jan. 1 next year.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]