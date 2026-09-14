LG Electronics launches first B2B AI home experience space in the Middle East

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LG AI discovers hair-loss treatment material in a day, eyes manufacturing next
LG's science-focused AI analyzed 420,000 substances to identify Rhamsydil, a potential female pattern hair-loss treatment for Dr.Groot products.
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Tax agency targets 41 businesses over price practices
Korea’s tax agency is investigating 41 businesses, including Baemin, over alleged tax evasion and cost practices that may have pushed up consumer prices ahead of Chuseok.
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Korean Air to begin booking migration ahead of Asiana integration
Korean Air will begin moving Asiana reservations to its system in November, assigning KE flight codes ahead of their December merger.
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HD Hyundai E&F completes LNG cogeneration power plant at Daesan complex
The plant, located in Seosan, South Chungcheong, has a capacity of 290 megawatts and 321 tons of steam per hour.