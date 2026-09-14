LG Electronics launches first B2B AI home experience space in the Middle East

The Korean electronics giant has launched the region's first B2B AI home experience space in Riyadh to target Saudi Arabia's growing smart-building market.

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LG전자, 중동 첫 B2B 전용 AI홈 체험공간 마련 (서울=연합뉴스) LG전자는 최근 리야드 브랜드숍 내에 현지 프리미엄 주거 공간을 모티브로 한 B2B 전용 AI홈 체험 공간을 마련했다고 14일 밝혔다. 사진은 LG전자가 사우디아라비아 리야드에 오픈한 중동 최초의 B2B 전용 AI홈 체험공간. 2026.9.14 [LG전자 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-09-14 10:06:16/
LG Electronics’ first B2B-exclusive AI Home experience space in the Middle East, located at its brand store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

LG Electronics, a major Korean home appliance maker, said Monday it has opened the Middle East's first business-to-business (B2B) AI home experience space in Saudi Arabia.

The company recently established the B2B-focused AI home experience space at its brand shop in Riyadh, modeled after a premium residential setting in the country, LG said.

The space features living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom areas furnished with locally tailored built-in appliances.

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Through the experience space, LG plans to offer integrated solutions to local B2B customers, including real estate developers and hospitality companies, it said.

Saudi Arabia is a growing market for smart buildings and premium residential complexes.

According to market research firm Grand View Research, the Saudi smart home market is expected to grow to about $8.7 billion in 2030, from approximately $2 billion in 2024.

LG plans to use the new experience space as a regional showroom for its B2B business in the Middle East and Africa, and expand its customer outreach to other major Saudi cities.


Yonhap

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