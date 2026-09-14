LG Electronics launches first B2B AI home experience space in the Middle East

LG Electronics’ first B2B-exclusive AI Home experience space in the Middle East, located at its brand store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia LG ELECTRONICS

The Korean electronics giant has launched the region's first B2B AI home experience space in Riyadh to target Saudi Arabia's growing smart-building market.

LG Electronics, a major Korean home appliance maker, said Monday it has opened the Middle East's first business-to-business (B2B) AI home experience space in Saudi Arabia.

The company recently established the B2B-focused AI home experience space at its brand shop in Riyadh, modeled after a premium residential setting in the country, LG said.

The space features living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom areas furnished with locally tailored built-in appliances.

Through the experience space, LG plans to offer integrated solutions to local B2B customers, including real estate developers and hospitality companies, it said.

Saudi Arabia is a growing market for smart buildings and premium residential complexes.

According to market research firm Grand View Research, the Saudi smart home market is expected to grow to about $8.7 billion in 2030, from approximately $2 billion in 2024.

LG plans to use the new experience space as a regional showroom for its B2B business in the Middle East and Africa, and expand its customer outreach to other major Saudi cities.





Yonhap