LG Electronics joins Nvidia network to expand AI data center cooling business 

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Korean shipbuilders race to master Arctic ice-navigation technology
As Korea’s first Arctic trial voyage advances, major shipbuilders are developing real-time systems to help polar vessels navigate ice safely.
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Chip leaks largest portion Korea's industrial espionage cases
Semiconductors accounted for 40 of the 107 overseas industrial technology leaks detected by Korea's National Intelligence Service from 2021 to 2025, almost double that of display technologies.
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Korea, Mexico deepen business push into AI, aerospace and energy
Leaders and executives signed new agreements and began trade deal discussions during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Mexico.
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Parental leave falls at chipmakers amid promises of hefty bonuses
Parental leave rates fell at Samsung Electronics and SK hynix as employees sought to avoid missing potentially massive performance bonuses during the recent semiconductor boom.