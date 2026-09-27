LG Electronics joins Nvidia network to expand AI data center cooling business 

A cooling distribution unit product that LG Electronics unveiled at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition 2026 in Las Vegas in February LG ELECTRONICS

LG Electronics will expand its AI data center infrastructure business after joining Nvidia’s partner network for power and cooling solutions.

LG Electronics has joined Nvidia's partner network for the U.S. AI company's power and cooling business for data centers, the Korean company said Sunday.

LG Electronics is now a partner under the power and cooling category of the Nvidia Partner Network, a program that connects hardware, software, service and infrastructure companies to customers building AI data centers and AI factories.

With the partnership, the Korean electronics maker plans to expand into building AI infrastructure for customers seeking to construct data centers based on Nvidia's technology.

LG recently received Nvidia's approval for a large-capacity liquid cooling device called a coolant distribution unit (CDU), which keeps server clusters in data centers from overheating. LG previously earned Nvidia certification for a 600-kilowatt CDU and a 1-megawatt CDU, followed by its largest unit yet, a 2.5-megawatt CDU approved Tuesday for deployment on Nvidia's DSX AI factory platform.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]