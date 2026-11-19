LG Display has canceled its 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) plan for a large organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel production line in Paju, citing weak OLED TV demand and changing market conditions.

LG Display said Thursday it has scrapped its plan to invest 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) in a production line for large organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels in Korea.

The decision came seven years after the display panel maker under LG Group announced plans in 2019 to build a 10.5-generation OLED production line in Paju, Gyeonggi.

In 2023, the company extended the investment completion deadline by five years to 2028, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainties.

In a regulatory filing, LG Display attributed its latest decision to significant changes in “uncontrollable external conditions” and market dynamics, citing the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, high inflation and elevated interest rates.

The company also pointed to a prolonged downturn in the large OLED panel market amid slowing OLED TV demand and a slower-than-expected transition from liquid crystal displays to OLEDs.





Yonhap