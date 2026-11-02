LG CNS completes construction of AI data center in Indonesia

LG CNC completed construction of a hyperscale AI data center of 30-megawatt capacity in Jakarta, Indonesia, which was built to support high-performance computing for next-generation GPUs.

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현신균 LG CNS 사장(왼쪽에서 4번째)이 1일 인도네시아 자카르타 AI데이터센터 준공식에 참여해 기념사진을 촬영하고 있는 모습. / 사진 = LG CNS
LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon, second from right, poses for a photo with company representatives at the opening ceremony for the hyperscale AI data center in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 1.

LG CNS, the information technology affiliate of LG Group, said on Monday that it completed the construction of a hyperscale AI data center of 30-megawatt capacity in Jakarta, Indonesia.

KMG, a joint venture between Indonesia’s Sinar Mas Group and Korea Investment Real Asset Management, a local alternative asset management firm, commissioned the project. This marks the first time that a Korean company has built an AI data center for an overseas client, LG CNS said.

The Jakarta center was built to support high-performance computing based on next-generation GPUs. The company is even preparing to scale up the facility so that its total power capacity could reach up to 400 megawatts.

With the center's completion, LG CNS plans to expand its AI data center business to other Asia-Pacific regions, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan. It also plans to broaden its portfolio to include subscription-based GPU services and liquid-cooling infrastructure while expanding its reach into the AI factory sector.


Yonhap

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