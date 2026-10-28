LG Chem to sell $1.87 billion stake in LG Energy Solution

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HD Construction Equipment opens Gunsan engine plant, targets AI data center power market
The new plant will produce engines for power generators as well as tank engines and battery packs for commercial and construction use.
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Harvard researcher wins Korean medical award for fertility study
David Pépin was honored for research targeting hormone-producing cells to address ovarian aging.
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Korean shipbuilders post record profits, but China threat sinks shares
Strong LNG carrier earnings and easing labor disputes are lifting Korean shipbuilders, but China’s rapid advance is driving investor concerns.
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Korea seeks Bloomberg market status review
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il urged Bloomberg to reassess Korea's emerging-market classification, citing improved foreign investor access.