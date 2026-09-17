LG chairman presses executives to accelerate AI

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Awe, then shock: Apple’s new foldable iPhone wows Korea, but huge price gap with Samsung also turns heads
Apple’s first foldable iPhone impressed Korean fans, but its 3.29 million won ($2,370) starting price may boost sales of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8, which is 1.01 million won less expensive.
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Ssangyong E&C wins $2.15 billion hospital construction deal in Singapore
The Korean builder will design and construct a 1,534-bed hospital complex in Singapore’s Tengah district.
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IKEA Korea opens eighth store in Daegu
The newest branch is located inside Shinsegae Department Store near Dongdaegu Station.
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August auto exports down 30 percent from last year
Korea’s automobile exports for August fell 29.8 percent on year as fewer working days and strike-related production disruptions reduced shipments.