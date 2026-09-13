Let go of worldly desires — but grab the merch: Buddhism draws in young shoppers

From left: A Buddhism-themed pop-up event is held at Lotte Mall's Gimpo Airport branch in western Seoul on Sept. 9; A photo zone for visitors KANG BO-HYUN

Buddhist-inspired pop-ups, merchandise and wellness events are bringing millennials and Gen Z to malls across Korea.

Forget luxury handbags and limited-edition sneakers. One of the hottest draws for young shoppers at Korea's malls these days is Buddhism — complete with Buddha phone grips, prayer bead bracelets and memes about letting go of worldly desires.

The Buddhism pop-up event at Lotte Mall's Gimpo Airport branch in western Seoul was bustling with shoppers in their 20s and 30s last Wednesday, despite it being a weekday afternoon. The event brought together pop-up stores offering modern reinterpretations of Buddhism.

“The merchandise is pretty, and the comforting messages really resonated with me when life can feel so exhausting,” said Kim Su-jin, who bought a turtle-shaped talisman.

The pop-up stores displayed Buddhist-inspired products ranging from scarves and bracelets to key chains, T-shirts and bags. Visitors took photos in a space decorated with lotus-shaped cushions beneath lotus lanterns.

“Buddhism is something that even people who follow other religions or have no religion can embrace without much resistance,” said Son Myo-kyung, CEO of Buddhist merchandise brand HipBuz. “One customer even told me, ‘My mom is a deaconess at church, but she bought a Buddhist prayer bead bracelet.’”

The so-called “hip Buddhism” trend, which recasts Buddhism as cool and trendy, has gained traction particularly among millennials and Gen Z. It is now emerging as a key draw for retailers seeking to bring younger consumers into brick-and-mortar stores. Memes that add a humorous twist to Buddhist ideas of mindfulness have gained popularity on social media.

Products sold at Buddhist pop-up stores at a Lotte Mall, including Buddhist-themed accessories, T-shirts, bags, key chains, stickers and cards KANG BO-HYUN

Major shopping malls have been rolling out Buddhist-themed pop-ups.

The Hyundai Seoul in western Seoul held its “Temple Week” event in June selling Buddism-themed products, which drew strong interest from young shoppers. Those in their 20s and 30s accounted for 70 percent of all customers who made purchases at the pop-up stores, a Hyundai Department Store official said.

A temple food class led by Venerable Seonjae sold out within five minutes of reservations opening, while Venerable Hyewon's tea meditation class was fully booked on the first day.

Starfield Suwon in Gyeonggi also hosted the “Inner Peace General Store” (translated) a pop-up selling Buddhist-themed merchandise, last month.

Online retailers selling Buddhist-inspired fashion and accessories, including Bhavantu and Haetal Company, have also rolled out unconventional products combining humor with practicality. Items include eyeglass cleaning cloths printed with “Wipe Away Your Worries,” Buddha phone grips with heart-shaped eyes and towels bearing the phrase “Wipe Away Your Greed.” Many of the quirky products have sold out.

Buddhism's growing appeal among people in their 20s and 30s lies partly in the sense of relief its teachings offer. Rather than pushing success and endless competition, Buddhist ideas of wanting less, finding contentment and letting go of attachment offer young people an unexpected sense of freedom.

DJ NewJeansNim, the EDM-spinning persona of comedian Yoon Sung-ho, performs at the 2024 Seoul International Buddhism Expo. SEOUL INTERNATIONAL BUDDHISM EXPO

Lighthearted Buddhist-themed content has also helped fuel the trend, from DJ performances by NewJeansNim, a Buddhist monk persona whose name is a play on K-pop girl group NewJeans, to “Naneun Jeollo,” a Buddhist matchmaking program inspired by the dating show “I Am Solo” (2021–). Combined with quirky humor, such content has made Buddhism more approachable and helped turn it into something young people see as hip and trendy.

Retailers have also jumped on the trend, as they see Buddhist-themed events as a way to bring younger consumers into physical stores. The promise of Instagram-worthy photos is drawing people in their 20s and 30s, including those who might otherwise rarely visit department stores or shopping malls.

Young consumers who visit for hands-on programs or pop-up stores may also shop or dine at nearby stores and restaurants, encouraging additional spending.

“Events that are strongly associated with a particular religion can risk backlash from followers of other faiths or even boycotts, but that is less of a concern with Buddhism,” an source at a major retailer said. “People tend to see Buddhism more as part of Korea's traditional culture or as wellness content than strictly as a religion.”

Buddhism was the most favorably viewed religion among Koreans with no religious affiliation in a Gallup Korea survey last year, with 15 percent choosing it, compared to 11 percent for Catholicism and 6 percent for Protestantism.

“Buddhism's unconventional approach of shedding religious authority and embracing comfort and humor has struck a chord with consumers in their 20s and 30s,” said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University.





BY KANG BO-HYUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



