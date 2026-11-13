Lee pushes hostile takeovers to lift stocks

President Lee Jae Myung reviews documents during a policy discussion on the capital market at the Korea Exchange in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 13. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung ordered a full review of rules that may be blocking hostile takeovers, which he called the most powerful tool for normalizing a stock market he says undervalues Korean companies.

“The biggest mechanism for normalizing the market is hostile takeovers, but Korea harbors hostile feelings toward hostile takeovers, right?” Lee said at a capital market policy meeting he chaired Friday at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, western Seoul. “Do policymakers’ policies not also implicitly work to fend off hostile takeovers a little? Conduct a full survey of whether any mechanisms are blocking hostile takeovers, and find ways to encourage them.”

A hostile takeover is a bid to win control of a company against the wishes of its management, typically by buying up its shares or rallying shareholders to replace the board. Lee pointed to the stock market’s recent sharp swings. “Our government’s will and policies on capital market reform have been put to the test once again,” Lee said. “If we restore trust in the market, companies in our market will again receive proper valuations that match their real worth.”

Korean stocks tend to trade at lower valuations than those of foreign peers, a gap often called the Korea discount. “It is a highly unreasonable abnormality for the same stock to be undervalued just because it belongs to a Korean company, just because it is listed on the Korean stock market,” Lee said. “The most important value in the capital market is trust. Removing worries, giving people faith, creating a reasonably predictable market: In the end, restoring that trust is the key.”

The recent debate over introducing a mandatory tender offer rule should also be resolved in a way that helps mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Lee said.

A mandatory tender offer rule lets minority shareholders share in the control premium in a takeover by requiring the acquirer to make a public offer for at least a set portion of their shares. Korea introduced such a rule in January 1997 but scrapped it about a year later during the Asian financial crisis.

The ruling Democratic Party and the government are discussing a revision that would cap the mandatory purchase at 50 percent plus one share of a company’s total issued shares. The revision would also let acquirers buy the largest shareholder’s stake first. Some argue that minority shareholders should instead get the same chance as the largest shareholder to sell 100 percent of their shares.

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 5,342.73 points on Nov. 12. NEWS1

At Lee’s suggestion, participants voted on two proposals by an impromptu show of hands. Many raised their hands for setting the requirement at 50 percent plus one share, with shares bought from the largest shareholder and minority shareholders on a pro rata basis. Some participants pushed back, arguing in effect that “the rule’s intent is good, but it could hinder smooth M&A.”

Lee came down on the side of making deals easier.

“Even if I take criticism for it, I lean toward growing the pie, toward the view that every shareholder benefits only when M&A is boosted and the market as a whole is normalized,” Lee said. “For now, it would be good to focus on breaking up the abnormal structure by encouraging hostile takeovers, rather than on building something ideal.”

President Lee Jae Myung reviews documents during a meeting on capital market policy in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 13. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Lee also took aim at companies whose shares are concentrated in the hands of the largest shareholder. “Where the largest shareholder holds more than half the shares, a contest for management control is impossible, and such companies are effectively run like private companies,” Lee said. “Come up with and review ways to remove them from the market or to screen them out.”

Many Kosdaq-listed companies are said to shy away from investor relations events, a habit Lee criticized. “That is no different from listing, reaping the gains and then neglecting [the market] as no longer necessary,” Lee said. “I question whether [such companies] deserve to remain in the market.”

Some participants suggested deploying the stock market stabilization fund, a pool financial institutions pay into to prop up stocks in times of turmoil, to calm the recent volatility. “Could government intervention in the market not end up feeding distrust?” Lee said. “Still, it seems necessary to check whether there is a way to make it work and what size would be appropriate.”

Lee further ordered the creation of a high-level government body dedicated to capital market reform, with participation from both the public and private sectors. “I think I made a mistake last year. Things seemed to be going so well, so easily, that I let my guard down,” Lee said. “I will personally see to it that legislation and administrative measures alike are completed as quickly as possible.”

A screen in the trading room at Hana Bank’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, shows the Kospi on Nov. 6, after the index plunged 6.02 percent to close at 5,059.69, barely holding the 5,000 line. The Kosdaq fell 5.03 percent to 644.27. YONHAP

Lee also turned to stock manipulation and other unfair trading. “I have separately instructed the Serious Crime Investigation Agency to be especially strict in cracking down,” Lee said. The agency, launched on Oct. 2, investigates major crimes such as corruption and economic crimes.

Insolvent and underperforming companies on the Kosdaq “should be swiftly delisted,” Lee added.

Lee wore a red tie, the color that signals rising stock prices in Korea. “You all look so solemn. Is it because stocks were on a downswing yesterday?” Lee joked as the meeting got underway. “When the mountain is high, the valley is deep, and when the valley is deep, the mountain may well be high again, I think.”

Friday’s visit was Lee’s second to the Korea Exchange as president. The first, on June 11 last year, was an on-site meeting on rooting out unfair stock trading.





BY HA JUN-HO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]