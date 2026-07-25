Lee outlines plan to transform Korea into pillar of global AI supply chain

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the San Francisco AI Summit at The Midway in San Francisco on July 24. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung's strategy to turn Korea into to a trusted AI production base and leading economy includes a multihub semiconductor production network spanning the Seoul metropolitan area and regional provinces.

President Lee Jae Myung used an AI summit in San Francisco on Friday to unveil a vision — combining semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption and international cooperation — that would position Korea as an indispensable pillar of the global AI supply chain.

During his “San Francisco AI Declaration” at the summit, Lee presented the Korean government’s strategy to turn the country into a trusted AI production base and one of the world’s leading AI-powered economies.

President Lee Jae Myung, far left, speaks during the San Francisco AI Summit at The Midway in San Francisco on July 24. NEWS1

“Building on our world-class competitiveness in memory chips and related production capacity, [we] will act as a trusted manufacturing base for AI semiconductors and as a reliable supply chain partner,” he said, noting that Korea would eventually be “a core country in the global AI supply chain that no other country can replace.”

“We will continue pursuing technological innovation under any circumstances,” he continued.

The initiative will be backed by a multihub semiconductor production network spanning the Seoul metropolitan area and regional provinces, according to the president.

“This domestic supply chain will act as a national safeguard and ensure that semiconductor production remains uninterrupted, regardless of any crisis. The responsible investment […] will also prevent future global chip shortages,” he explained.

Lee also said that the government will build on Korea’s resilient supply chain by supporting companies pursuing AI innovation and working to position the country as both a production platform and a testing ground for such technologies.

“Korea will be the country that uses AI the most rapidly and effectively,” Lee said. “The nation will […] will deploy AI at industrial sites, in public services and in every area of daily life, thereby generating new demand and creating new markets.”

He also called for broader international cooperation, arguing that AI partnerships should extend beyond the world’s leading technology powers.

“By expanding cooperation with various nations, we will create new AI markets and opportunities for people in other countries to take part in AI innovation,” he said. “Our partnerships must not remain limited to technologically advanced countries.”

Regarding AI governance, Lee presented a vision for what he described as a human-centered AI era and cited the Framework Act on the Development of Artificial Intelligence and the Creation of a Foundation for Trust, which took effect in January, as part of that effort.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the San Francisco AI Summit at The Midway in San Francisco on July 24. NEWS1

“We hope to share with the global community our efforts to ensure that safe, trustworthy AI systems are practically deployed in industry and people’s everyday lives,” he said.

Lee also outlined his vision for a “universal AI society,” with the benefits of AI extending across society rather than being concentrated among a few.

“In the AI era, Korea will build a society in which the fundamental rights of every citizen — from education to health care — are guaranteed even more soundly, and in which no one is left behind, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, microbusiness owners and the vulnerable,” he said.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the San Francisco AI Summit at The Midway in San Francisco on July 24. YONHAP

Throughout his speech, the president drew parallels between San Francisco’s rise as a global technology hub and Korea’s own economic transformation following the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Just as San Francisco rose from the ruins of the 1906 earthquake through its indomitable will and constant pursuit of new challenges to become a global center of technological innovation, Korea, once one of the poorest countries in the world after the Korean War, built itself into an IT powerhouse through the determination and efforts of its people,” Lee said. “[It] has now established itself as a pivotal country leading the global AI ecosystem.”

He then outlined the scale of planned AI investment by Korean and global companies.

“Companies announced AI project investments worth 4.7 quadrillion won [$3.22 trillion] last month, which will drive […] the Korean economy and global AI industry,” Lee said. “Today, we are unveiling […] an AI investment initiative — with a combined corporate value exceeding 20 quadrillion won — that leading Korean and global companies have spent a long time preparing together.”

He concluded the speech by urging global technology leaders to strengthen their international cooperation.

“Just as the Golden Gate Bridge, a symbol of San Francisco, connects the city with the wider world, I ask all of you who lead the global AI industry to become bridges […] that connect every part of the world,” Lee said.





BY OH HYUN-SEOK [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]