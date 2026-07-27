Lee orders retention of oil price caps, related measures until volatility recedes

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Lee's approval rating falls for second consecutive week: Poll
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating dropped to 46.3 percent while his negative assessment rose to 49.5 percent.
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OECD reports that moving to Seoul no longer guarantees upward mobility for young Koreans
While their income is comparatively higher, young people who move closer to the capital still find it difficult to end up better off than their parents, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
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Taxes alone won't fix Korea's housing market (KOR)
As Seoul prepares new property taxes, experts warn that easing loan bottlenecks and boosting housing supply matter more for stabilizing Korea's market.
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Don't dismiss the justice minister's resignation offer (KOR)
Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho's resignation offer underscores growing alarm over ruling party plans to strip prosecutors of supplementary investigative authority.