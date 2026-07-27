Lee orders retention of oil price caps, related measures until volatility recedes

President Lee Jae Myung presides over an online meeting with senior officials from Brasília on July 26. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung's remarks came after the renewed conflict in the Middle East pushed global oil prices to around $100 per barrel for the first time since May.

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday instructed senior officials to maintain oil price caps until price uncertainty completely recedes following the renewed confrontation in the Middle East.

“Due to the high likelihood that oil prices will remain volatile for some time, pre-emptive efforts should be made promptly to minimize their impact on domestic prices,” Lee said in a meeting with his senior aides. The president attended the meeting virtually from Brasília, where he is making a state visit.

He also instructed officials to maintain other related measures, such as oil tax cuts, as further action should be considered if the situation worsens.

The president’s remarks came as the renewed conflict in the Middle East pushed global oil prices to around $100 per barrel for the first time since May.

The Seoul government introduced fuel price caps in mid-March to stabilize domestic fuel prices following supply chain disruptions driven by the conflict in the Middle East.

“If the situation worsens, further measures should be proactively considered to ease the burden on people’s livelihoods,” the president told the meeting, citing truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, farmers and migrant workers as those especially vulnerable to high oil prices.

Lee instructed officials to thoroughly scrutinize market irregularities, such as market cornering or price-fixing involving goods essential to people’s livelihoods, in particular as he called for efforts to help keep prices stable.





Yonhap