Lee calls for bold, speedy investments as AI-driven upheaval reshapes industrial landscape

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SK hynix, SanDisk unveil first HBF standard for AI storage
The first high bandwidth flash specification aims to ease AI memory bottlenecks by combining HBM-level speed with NAND-based storage capacity.
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A Twosome Place outsells Starbucks for third straight month as 'Tank Day' fallout lingers
A Twosome Place has outspent Starbucks for three straight months after the 'Tank Day' backlash, while budget chain Mega MGC Coffee gains ground.
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Cool is hot: Shoppers search for ways to beat the summer swelter in style
As Korea’s extreme summer drags on, demand is surging for cooling cosmetics, fashion, workwear and bedding at home and abroad.
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Samsung's new Galaxy Z foldable lineup sets record with 1.44 million preorders
An average of 140 devices were sold every minute during the seven-day preorder period, with the company attributing the demand to its new passport-sized foldable.