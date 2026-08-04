Lee calls for bold, speedy investments as AI-driven upheaval reshapes industrial landscape

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a session at the Blue House in Seoul on Aug. 4 to receive updates from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission to review progress in implementing their policy tasks. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung stressed that the government's role is to identify trends, plan for the future and lay the foundation for innovation.

President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday that an upheaval driven by AI is reshaping the global industrial landscape and stressed the need for “bold” and “speedy” investments to respond to such changes.

The president made the remarks at the opening of policy briefings by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and other government agencies.

“The world is now undergoing a major upheaval as the industrial structure is being reshaped around AI,” Lee said. “At times like these, what we need are bold decisions and investments and speedy actions.”

He stressed the importance of building Korea’s competitive edge, saying that the government’s role is to identify trends, plan for the future and lay the foundation for innovation.

He added that securing both a firm industrial growth potential and a strong energy security system is key to building a country that can withstand changes in the external environment.

The president in particular underscored the need to avoid relying on certain countries or markets and said that the government should work tirelessly to diversify export markets and supply chains.





Yonhap