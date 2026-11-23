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Super El Niño sets up Korea winter swings
Korea is forecast to see a warmer, wetter winter overall, but sharp cold spells and localized heavy snowfall remain possible.
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Aprons against AI cheating
A university in Seoul gave test-takers disposable aprons to deter hidden cameras following concerns over AI-assisted cheating.
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Rain and snow to sweep Korea on Monday, raising icy road risks for commuters
The weather agency warns that precipitation, freezing overnight temperatures and strong winds could make roads hazardous through Tuesday.
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Heavy snow advisories issued as Korea braces for bitter Sunday cold
Heavy snow is forecast for western regions and Jeju, while Sunday morning brings the weekend’s lowest temperatures nationwide.