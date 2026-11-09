Late Hyosung chairman Cho Seok-rae honored with Korea-America Friendship Award for FTA advocacy

The longtime Hyosong group leader, who died in 2024, was posthumously given the Korea-America Friendship Award for helping lay the groundwork for the Korea-U.S. FTA.

Late Hyosung Group Honorary Chairman Cho Seok-rae, who played a key role in laying the groundwork for the 2007 Korea-U.S. FTA, has been posthumously awarded the 24th Korea-America Friendship Award, Hyosung said Monday.

Hyosung's current Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, the eldest son of the longtime Hyosung group leader who died in 2024, received the award on his father’s behalf on Friday at a ceremony in Seoul, hosted by the Korea America Friendship Society, attended by 300 guests including U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel.

The late Cho was credited for leading business groups at home and abroad, including the Federation of Korean Industries and the Korea-U.S. Business Council, and worked to expand economic ties between the two countries.

In 2002, he served as international chairman of the Pacific Basin Economic Council, which broadened Korea’s private-sector diplomacy and its global business network.

His biggest role came in 2000, when he became chairman of the Korean side of the Korea-U.S. Business Council, and became the first Korean business leader to make a public case for a bilateral FTA with the United States. He also led joint research between the two business communities that laid the groundwork for negotiations.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]











