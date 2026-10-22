Labor Ministry to fine Coupang and its logistics units 1.96 billion won for workplace violations

Read more
-
Top court finalizes four-year prison sentence for Aricell CEO over deadly fire
Korea’s Supreme Court upheld a four-year prison term for Park Soon-kwan for failing to take sufficient safety measures at the company's factory after a 2024 fire killed 23 workers.
-
Even when both parents work, moms do more chores while dads get more leisure time
On average, working moms did 103 more minutes of household tasks and caregiving per day than men, while dads got an extra 37 minutes a day to relax, according to the Statistics Ministry.
-
From K-pop debut to scandal: A2O Lite's Aijing plagued by accusations against mother
Social media posts in China purport that the company owned by the singer's mother has failed to pay employees while the teen prepared for her big moment.
-
Companies say 'Yellow Envelope' act turns safety compliance into excessive liability, lengthy negotiation
A business survey found that companies say that revisions to the Trade Union Act have extended parent firms’ bargaining obligations beyond workplace safety to wages and bonuses.