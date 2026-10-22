Labor Ministry to fine Coupang and its logistics units 1.96 billion won for workplace violations

The ministry said that its inspection of the online retailer, its logistics units and its logistics centers found 206 labor and workplace safety violations.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Thursday that it plans to fine e-commerce giant Coupang and its subsidiaries a combined 1.96 billion won ($1.5 million) for more than a hundred labor and workplace safety violations.

The ministry said that its inspection of the online retailer, its logistics units — Coupang Fulfillment Services and Coupang Logistics Services — and its logistics centers found a combined 206 labor and workplace safety violations.

The ministry decided to take legal action for 61 violations, such as the absence of safety measures for conveyor belts, and impose fines for the other violations, such as failures or delays in submitting industrial accident reports to local labor authorities.

Other violations subject to fines include failures to conduct special health checkups for workers on the night shift and improper management or installation of break facilities.

The inspection took place following allegations that the company covered up industrial accidents after Coupang logistics center worker Jang Deok-jun died of acute myocardial infarction in 2020 after an overnight shift.

While a ministry probe found that Coupang founder Bom Kim had ordered a company representative to not keep records indicating that Jang had worked hard, the ministry said that it could not take legal action as the statute of limitations of five years had passed.





Yonhap