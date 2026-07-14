Labor, management only 200 won apart in latest minimum wage proposals

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Housing policy forum fails to get off the ground with 'venue for civil complaints'
Experts who attended the event were left disappointed that the Land Ministry invited participants to take the lead while failing to offer a proposal.
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Government lifts growth outlook to 3% on export surge, megaproject investments
Seoul sharply raised its 2026 growth forecast on booming semiconductor exports and megaproject investment, while warning that inflation, a weak won and Middle East tensions still threaten the outlook.
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Final minimum wage talks set for Tuesday afternoon
South Korea’s Minimum Wage Commission is expected to decide next year’s minimum wage Tuesday as labor and management enter final negotiations with a 690-won gap remaining.
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No rooms left: Seoul hotels struggle to meet demand as tourists flood their halls
A tourism boom caused by favorable exchange rates is filling Seoul hotels to the brim, even as room shortages drive up prices.