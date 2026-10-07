KT&G opens second Indonesia plant to expand Southeast Asia tobacco exports

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Incheon Airport pushes first passenger fee increase in 24 years
The airport operator plans to raise the passenger service charge on international departures by about 30 percent and the cost recovery rate on landing fees and other charges from 44 percent to around 88 percent.
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Columbia tops overseas schools for Korea’s chaebol families
A new report finds nearly all fourth- and fifth-generation members of Korea’s business families studied overseas, with Columbia University leading among foreign schools.
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LG Electronics Q3 operating earnings up 13.5% to 781.8 billion won
LG Electronics estimated third quarter operating profit rose 13.5 percent from a year earlier, though it fell 17 percent short of market expectations.
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Nuri rocket to launch at 12:25 p.m
Korea's homegrown rocket will lift off Wednesday carrying 15 satellites for security and disaster monitoring.