The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) logo is seen at the FTC's offices inside the government complex in Sejong on April 25, 2023. NEWS1

The Korea Trade Commission proposed antidumping fees of up to 26.02 percent on Chinese PVC resin and recommended additional duties on Chinese tin plates.

The Korea Trade Commission (KTC) made a preliminary decision on Thursday to impose antidumping tariffs on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) suspension resin imports from China after its initial investigation identified potential damage to the domestic industry.

Under the decision, the KTC will ask the Ministry of Economy and Finance to impose an antidumping tariff of between 23.47 and 26.02 percent on the product used in pipes and industrial materials.

The KTC launched its investigation into alleged dumping by two Chinese companies in April following a complaint filed by Hanwha Solutions, a Korean chemical producer.

Separately, the commission also recommended an antidumping tariff on Chinese tin plates at between 8.05 percent and 8.36 percent. Tin plates are made of steel coated with tin to resist corrosion.





Yonhap