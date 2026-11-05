KT&G posts record quarterly profit, pledges over 5 trillion won in shareholder returns

KT&G CEO Bang Kyung-man presents the company’s shareholder return plan during an investor relations session on its third quarter earnings on Nov. 5. KT&G

The tobacco and ginseng company reported a 4.3 percent in revenue to 1.91 trillion won ($1.42 billion) in the July-to-September period.

KT&G posted its highest quarterly revenue and operating profit and unveiled a four-year shareholder return plan worth 5 trillion won ($3.73 billion), with room for more.

The Korean tobacco and ginseng company said Thursday that revenue for the July-to-September period rose 4.3 percent from the same period last year to 1.91 trillion won. Operating profit for the period climbed 13.9 percent from a year earlier to 530.1 billion won.

The cigarette business led the results. The unit's third quarter revenue was 1.31 trillion won, up 6 percent from a year earlier, and its operating profit was 425.5 billion won, up 14.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company's operating margin reached 32.6 percent, 2.4 percentage points higher than in the third quarter of last year.

“The global cigarette business met its 10th consecutive quarter of simultaneous growth in sales volume, revenue and operating profit, breaking quarterly sales volume and revenue records,” KT&G said in a statement. “The Next Generation Products [NGP] business supported profitability-focused growth by maintaining its No. 1 market share in Korea and improving the NGP price mix.”

The Korea Ginseng Corporation, the company’s health functional foods subsidiary, posted 372.2 billion won in revenue for the quarter, up 3.4 percent from the same period last year, and 80.1 billion won in operating profit, up 12.2 percent.

President and CEO Bang Kyung-man said Thursday that KT&G will raise its 2026 annual dividend to 8,000 won per share, up 2,000 won, or 33.3 percent, from last year.

The company aims to lift its dividend payout ratio from about 60 percent to at least 75 percent by 2030. It will also repurchase and cancel 1.2 trillion won of its shares from 2027 to 2030, and it will consider special returns if further measures are warranted.

KT&G expects 2026 group revenue of 7 trillion won and operating profit of 1.5 trillion won. By 2030, it aims for global revenue to make up at least 70 percent of cigarette business revenue and NGPs to make up at least 30 percent. It also plans to take LOOP, the brand of Swedish nicotine pouch maker Another Snus Factory, into about 70 countries by 2030, including the United States. KT&G acquired the company jointly with the U.S. tobacco company Altria late last year.

“Building on sustained earnings growth, we will enhance shareholder value through shareholder returns on par with the top-level schemes in the global market,” said Bang.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]