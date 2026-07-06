KT unveils 18 trillion won AI transformation push

Park Yoon-young, the CEO of KT, speaks at a press conference held in Seoul on July 6. YONHAP

The telecom operator says it will spend heavily on AI data centers, cybersecurity, next-generation networks and overseas expansion as it transforms into an AI platform company.

KT plans to invest around 18 trillion won ($11.8 billion) to turn into a platform company for AI transformation, the telecommunications operator said Monday.

Park Yoon-young, the chief executive officer of the company, outlined the details of such plans at a press conference held in central Seoul, the first such event since his appointment to the position in March.

Under its “AX Platform Company” initiative, KT plans to inject 12 trillion won in the areas of cybersecurity, IT and networks over the next three years, he said.

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The company will invest 4 trillion won in revamping its cybersecurity capabilities under a zero-trust principle, as well as IT innovation. It is also seeking to secure leadership in next-generation network technologies, such as 6G and satellites, while improving its existing network quality, the company said.

On the AI infrastructure front, KT plans to invest 5 trillion won in the construction of AI data centers of 1 gigawatt capacity, with the aim to provide ultralow latency, real-time inference environment necessary for physical AI and autonomous driving, the company said.

An additional 1 trillion won will be spent to add submarine cables with a capacity of more than 90 terabits per second, to address growing data traffic, it added.

KT will join hands with a global Big Tech company to raise capital needed to build the cables, Park added, without further elaborating.

Outside of AI, KT will begin the establishment of a token factory by combining the company's AI data centers with token optimization engines, while entering businesses related to stable coins.

Park said the company plans to gradually expand its AI transformation business to the Southeast Asia market, with the goal to generate 1 trillion won of sales from the global market by 2030.

“We will build on the solid growth of our core business as a telecom operator, so that Korea can emerge as a leading AI transformation, or AX, nation,” KT said.







Yonhap