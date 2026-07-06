KT unveils 18 trillion won AI transformation push

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Samsung signals record chip profit ahead
A Samsung executive’s upbeat outlook has heightened expectations for record quarterly profits at Samsung and SK hynix as AI-driven chip demand stays strong.
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Four refiners indicted over alleged wartime fuel price fixing
Prosecutors say Korea’s top oil refiners coordinated wholesale fuel price hikes after the outbreak of the Iran war, worsening pump-price pain for consumers.
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Korean arms makers confront NATO market barriers
As Europe and the United States favor local suppliers, Korea is turning to partnerships and local production to break into tightly guarded Western defense markets.
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Korea to launch 4th next-generation medium-sized satellite from U.S. Tuesday
Korea plans to launch its Earth observation satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from California early Tuesday.