KT gets 53.9 billion won fine for data leaks

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Brokerages split on targets for SK hynix shares after chipmaker misses Q2 market consensus
One firm adjusted its outlook upward, but most cut their expectations, although the stock is still considered a good buy.
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Seaport cargo falls 4.8% in Q2 due to trade uncertainties stemming from Middle East conflict
Cargo handled at Korean seaports came to 375.95 million tons from April through June, down from the 394.99 million tons tallied during the same period last year.
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Fair trade watchdog to probe unfair pricing in wedding industry
The Fair Trade Commission will begin inspections next month to enforce price disclosure rules and curb unfair wedding industry charges.
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Bill Gates plans Korea visit for talks with prime minister
The Microsoft co-founder is expected to visit as early as next month to meet with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, according to industry sources.