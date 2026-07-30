KT gets 53.9 billion won fine for data leaks

KT's corporate office buildings in central Seoul are seen in a photo taken on July 29. NEWS1

Korea’s privacy watchdog penalized KT for not detecting hacks from 2024 to 2025 that exposed more than 16,000 subscribers and racked up 240 million won ($166,600) in user losses.

Korea's privacy watchdog said Thursday it has fined wireless carrier KT 53.9 billion won ($37.4 million) over a major data breach that affected more than 16,000 users.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) also ordered KT to take corrective measures over the breach into the company's wireless network through unauthorized mobile base stations.

The breach, first reported by the company in September of last year, affected the phone numbers and mobile device identification numbers of 16,647 users, according to the regulator.

Malicious actors then used the information to carry out unauthorized transactions, leading to losses of 240 million won in total from 368 victims.

The PIPC said the hackers went unnoticed while they accessed KT's wireless network between Oct. 8. 2024, and Sept. 5, 2025, adding that the company only realized the breach had occurred after a user complaint.

It ordered the company to strengthen security measures for its wireless network equipment and its personal information protection measures.





Yonhap





