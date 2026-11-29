The Korea Exchange headquarters in Busan is seen in a file photo YONHAP

Starting in 2027, profitable Kospi and Kosdaq companies can avoid administrative designation despite falling below market capitalization thresholds.

The Korea Exchange (KRX) said Sunday it plans to ease delisting rules for companies that fall short of market capitalization requirements when they meet certain profit thresholds.

The bourse operator announced the proposed revision to its delisting rules for the Kospi and the tech-heavy Kosdaq on its website, with the changes set to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Under the previous rules, companies whose market capitalization falls below the required threshold for 30 consecutive trading days are immediately designated as administrative issues.

Under the proposed revision, companies will be exempt from such designation if their profit before income tax from continuing operations exceeds 3 billion won ($2.2 million) for Kospi-listed firms and 1 billion won for Kosdaq-listed firms, even if their market capitalization falls below the threshold.

The latest move comes after courts granted injunctions sought by some listed companies challenging the delisting rules, prompting the KRX to ease certain requirements.





Yonhap



