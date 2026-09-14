KRX after-hours debut draws 1.8 trillion won

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Korea auto insurers post first loss in six years
Rising insurance-related costs pushed Korea's auto insurance sector into a 185 billion won ($137,403) loss in the first half of the year despite fewer accidents.
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Late night limit orders
Korea Exchange launches trading of Kospi- and Kosdaq-listed shares from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
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Kospi closes down 3.26% on talks of AI development slowdown, Hormuz tension
The main bourse ended the day 225.54 points down at 6,684.37 as AI bigwigs expressed support for caution in an unusual move.
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Kospi opens sharply lower amid Middle East uncertainty
Seoul shares opened more than 3 percent lower as suspended talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz heightened Middle East concerns and lifted oil prices.