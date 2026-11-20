An employee walks past an electronic display board in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul, on Nov. 20. NEWS1

The Korea Exchange halted program trading for five minutes after the Kospi’s sharp drop triggered a sell-side sidecar amid renewed AI investment concerns.

Korea's bourse operator on Friday activated a temporary trading curb known locally as sidecar on the sell-side for the benchmark Kospi as the stock index plunged.

Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:54 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.

The Kospi plunged 233.2 points, or 4.54 percent, to 4,904.69 as of 11:55 a.m.

The index came under downward pressure as Anthropic's solid market debut failed to ease concerns over whether heavy investment in AI infrastructure will generate returns.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.





Yonhap