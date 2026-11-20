KRX activates sell-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp fall
The Korea Exchange halted program trading for five minutes after the Kospi’s sharp drop triggered a sell-side sidecar amid renewed AI investment concerns.
Korea's bourse operator on Friday activated a temporary trading curb known locally as sidecar on the sell-side for the benchmark Kospi as the stock index plunged.
Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:54 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.
The Kospi plunged 233.2 points, or 4.54 percent, to 4,904.69 as of 11:55 a.m.
The index came under downward pressure as Anthropic's solid market debut failed to ease concerns over whether heavy investment in AI infrastructure will generate returns.
A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.
Yonhap