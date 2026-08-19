KRX activates sell-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp fall

Korea's benchmark index fell sharply as chip stocks tumbled amid rising oil prices and bond yields tied to stalled U.S.-Iran talks.

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A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 19.

Korea's bourse operator on Wednesday activated a sell-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, for the benchmark Kospi as the stock index sharply fell. 

Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 09:06 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

After opening 4.96 percent lower, the Kospi lost 384.82 points, or 5.6 percent, to 6,485.01 as of 09:07 a.m.

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Investors sold off semiconductor shares, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks pushed up oil prices and bond yields.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.


Yonhap

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