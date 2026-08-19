KRX activates sell-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp fall

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 19. YONHAP

Korea's benchmark index fell sharply as chip stocks tumbled amid rising oil prices and bond yields tied to stalled U.S.-Iran talks.

Korea's bourse operator on Wednesday activated a sell-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, for the benchmark Kospi as the stock index sharply fell.

Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 09:06 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

After opening 4.96 percent lower, the Kospi lost 384.82 points, or 5.6 percent, to 6,485.01 as of 09:07 a.m.

Investors sold off semiconductor shares, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks pushed up oil prices and bond yields.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.





Yonhap