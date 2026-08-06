KRX activates sell-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp decline

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Single-stock leveraged ETF trading drops below 1 trillion won after curbs
Average daily turnover in 16 single-stock leveraged ETFs fell under 1 trillion won for the first time since listing, after regulators tightened investment rules to cool volatility.
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A century-old warning from radio: Is AI listening? (KOR)
The rise and crash of RCA shows how leverage, not technology, can turn an AI investment boom into financial instability.
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Seoul shares open sharply lower as tech losses deepen
The Kospi fell more than 1.6 percent early Thursday as Samsung and SK hynix dropped after Wall Street tech weakness, despite signs of easing Strait of Hormuz risks.
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How Korea’s pension giant became a bystander as Kospi volatility exposed the risks of its home-market bet
After sharply increasing domestic stock holdings during the rally, the National Pension Service had limited capacity to steady the Kospi when foreign selling triggered a steep July reversal.