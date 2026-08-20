KRX activates buy-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp rise

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Kospi opens higher as U.S. bond yields retreat
Stocks rose more than 3 percent in early trading as easing U.S. Treasury yields lifted chipmakers after the previous session's steep sell-off.
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부동산 규제, 증시 급락에…청년층 자산 형성 사다리 걷어찼다
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Trading travails
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and dollar-won exchange rate on Aug. 19.
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SK hynix launches record $29B share buyback and cancellation after stock loses half its value
The chipmaker will repurchase and retire 3.3 percent of its shares after its stock fell nearly 49 percent from its June peak.