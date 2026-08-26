Kospi turns higher after weak start ahead of Nvidia earnings

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Corporate direct financing down in July on decreased debt sales
Korean companies raised 26.34 trillion won in July, as a drop in corporate bond sales outweighed a surge in stock issuance.
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Deposits, gold and dollars: Korean retail investors retreat to safe havens as stock swings intensify
Rising Kospi volatility is driving retail money into time deposits, gold and dollar accounts while ETF sales and margin borrowing decline.
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Kospi closes higher ahead of Nvidia earnings results
The Kospi pared its losses to close 45.78 points, or 0.68 percent, higher at 6,742.74.
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Korean investors dismayed as stronger won erases overseas gains
Currency losses are widening the gap between hedged and unhedged overseas investments as the won reaches an 11-month high against the dollar.