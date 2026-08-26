Kospi turns higher after weak start ahead of Nvidia earnings

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 26. YONHAP

Stocks rose on chipmaker gains ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, while the won edged lower against the dollar.

Stocks turned higher after a weak start Wednesday on gains in chipmakers ahead of the earnings release from U.S. chip giant Nvidia.

The benchmark Kospi was up 61 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,803.74 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, major stock indexes on Wall Street closed higher on a chip rebound, while a drop in global oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields offered some sense of relief to investors.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.66 percent higher, while the S&P500 added 0.32 percent.

Investors are closely following the upcoming earnings release from Nvidia, which will affect not only the company's share price but also valuations across the AI industry.

Market top caps were trading mixed.

Samsung Electronics added 2.14 percent, while its industry rival SK hynix advanced 1.85 percent.

In contrast, carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.24 percent, battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.29 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace declined 3.54 percent.

The Korean won weakened by 0.3 won from the previous trading session, trading at 1,382.4 won against the U.S. dollar.





Yonhap