Kospi tumbles as tech sell-off meets tariff and Fed uncertainty

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Korea’s pension fund posts 27 percent return as stocks drive record gains
The National Pension Service reached 1.87 quadrillion won ($1.36 trillion) by June, though the Kospi’s later plunge could weigh on second-half performance.
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Foreign currency deposits rise to all-time high in July
Foreign currency deposits rose $15 billion in July, led by exporter dollar receipts and brokerage funds for overseas bond investments.
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Korea plans Covid debt relief for small businesses
The government will unveil details of a debt restructuring program as rising interest rates add pressure on pandemic-era borrowers.
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Kospi opens lower despite U.S. rally
Overnight gains on Wall Street failed to translate to a rise in Korean stocks.