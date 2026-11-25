A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 25. YONHAP

Stocks sank more than 4 percent in early trading as Wall Street's tech selloff battered Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, triggering a sell-side trading curb, known locally as a sidecar, as investors tracked overnight losses in technology stocks on Wall Street.

The benchmark Kospi opened 3.94 percent lower and was down 228.57 points, or 4.57 percent, at 4,777.46 as of 9:15 a.m.

As the market lost ground, the Korea Exchange activated a sell-side sidecar at 9:09 a.m., suspending buy orders in program trading for Kospi-listed shares for five minutes. A sell-side sidecar triggers for the Kospi when the Kospi 200 futures price falls 5 percent or more from the reference price and remains at that level for at least one minute.

The drop erased much of the previous session's rally. On Tuesday, the Kospi rebounded more than 6 percent as chipmakers rallied amid a global wave of optimism following Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as Nvidia gave back part of its historic gains from the previous day and concerns over fresh U.S. tariffs weighed on the tech sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.82 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.50 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.48 percent.

In Seoul, large-cap shares fell across the board. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 6.71 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix fell 6.56 percent.

The Korean won weakened by 2.8 won from the previous stock trading session's close, quoted at 1,345.8 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m.





YONHAP, LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]