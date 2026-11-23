An employee watches computer monitors at the trading room of Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul, on Nov. 23. AP/YONHAP

Korea's benchmark index fell more than 5 percent as AI sector worries and Wall Street losses fueled heavy selling.

Korea's bourse operator on Monday has activated a temporary trading curb known locally as a sidecar on the sell-side for the benchmark Kospi as the market came under heavy selling pressure.

Program trading for Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:33 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute. The measure was triggered for a second consecutive session.

The Kospi shed 248.96 points, or 5.11 percent to 4,211.00 as of 11:34 a.m.

The Kospi came under heavy downward pressure as investors tracked Wall Street losses amid concerns over the AI sector.







Yonhap