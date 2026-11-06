Kospi tracks U.S. stocks to tank nearly 9% after opening, triggering circuit breaker

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 6. NEWS1

The steep losses were attributed to concerns about restrictions in AI-related sectors after the Democratic rout reclaimed the U.S. Congress.

Stocks opened sharply lower Friday, tracking an overnight rout on Wall Street as investors feared a Democratic sweep in the U.S. Congress could decelerate the data center build-out.

The Kospi opened down 120.54 points, or 2.24 percent, at 5,263.26.

A first-level circuit breaker was activated on the index at 9:03 a.m. to halt trading for 20 minutes as the index plunged, according to the Korea Exchange. This is the 11th first-level circuit breaker triggered on the index this year.

The Kospi had fallen 459.19 points, or 8.52 percent, from the previous session to 4,924.61 at the time of activation.

A first-level circuit breaker is triggered on either the Kospi or Kosdaq when the index falls at least 8 percent from the previous session's close and remains at or below that level for one minute. When a circuit breaker is activated, all trading is suspended for 20 minutes. During the suspension, new orders are also halted; only order cancellations are allowed. Trading then resumes through a 10-minute single-price auction before returning to normal.

Sell-side trading curbs, locally known as a sidecar, were also triggered on the Kospi and Kosdaq to temporarily suspend program trading for five minutes.

A sell-side curb on the Kospi was triggered at 9:34 a.m., the 30th of its kind this year. A sell-side curb on the Kosdaq was triggered even earlier at 9:06 a.m., the 17th of its kind this year.

The curb is activated for the main bourse when the Kospi 200 futures index falls 5 percent or more and stays there for at least one minute. The curb for the secondary tech-heavy index is triggered when Kosdaq 150 futures price falls by 6 percent or more from the benchmark price and the Kosdaq 150 spot index declines by 3 percent or more from the previous trading day's closing level, with both conditions persisting for at least one minute.

Major U.S. stock indexes tumbled overnight as the midterm election results weighed heavily on U.S. stocks over fears about the effect on AI-related sectors.

The S&P 500 fell 4.36 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 5.52 percent.

The Democrats' sweeping victory could slow down investments in data centers and the rollout of such facilities, which have faced widespread opposition from the public.

Adding further concerns is a rise in oil prices after Iranian forces said at least five tankers have been damaged in the Strait of Hormuz.





BY LEE TAE-HEE, YONHAP [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]