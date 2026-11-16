Kospi tanks over 3% with tech share sell-off as Nvidia turmoil stokes AI bubble concerns

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 2,621.36 points on Nov. 16, down 190.03 points, or 3.59 percent, from the previous trading session. YONHAP

The main bourse lost 190.03 points to close at 5,100.5, extending losses to a third session in a light trading day.

Stocks sank by more than 3 percent Monday as foreign investors sold tech shares amid lingering AI bubble concerns following the fallout at Nvidia. The won strengthened against the dollar.

The Kospi lost 190.03 points, or 3.59 percent, to close at 5,100.5, extending its losses to a third session.

The decline extended Friday's losses amid uncertainty over the outlook for the global AI industry following the ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a key figure in driving the global AI boom.

Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings report and Anthropic's anticipated Nasdaq debut later this week, amid concerns that the high-profile listing could divert investment from other technology stocks.

Trade volume was light at 209.27 million shares worth 15.8 trillion won ($11.8 billion), with decliners far outnumbering advancers 612 to 263.

Foreigners and institutions sold a net 1.38 trillion won and 451.26 billion won, respectively, while individuals bought a net 1.34 trillion won.

"The market came under pressure from persistent concerns over Nvidia, which weighed on semiconductor and other AI-related stocks, as investors awaited Nvidia's earnings report and Anthropic's planned listing later this week," said Kang Jin-hyuk, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

Kospi heavyweights traded lower.

Samsung Electronics fell 4.47 percent to 196,800 won, and chipmaker SK hynix plunged 7.89 percent to 1.12 million won.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics sank 8.19 percent to 785,000 won, and SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, tumbled 9.71 percent to 688,000 won.

Automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 1.48 percent to 265,500 won.

The local currency rose 1.9 won from the previous session to trade at 1,335.7 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys shed 1.6 basis points 3.743, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds fell 1.1 basis points to 3.830.







Yonhap