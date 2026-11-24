The Kospi soars to recover the 5,000 mark on the morning of Nov. 24. Figures are shown on a digital board inside the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul. NEWS1

Stocks jumped more than 5 percent after Wall Street’s AI-led rally, prompting a five-minute sidecar halt on the Kospi.

The Korea Exchange activated a buy-side trading curb — known locally as a sidecar — for the benchmark Kospi for five minutes starting at 9:06 a.m., after stocks rose sharply, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street.

A buy-side sidecar triggers for the Kospi when the Kospi 200 futures price rises by 5 percent or more from the reference price and remains at that level for at least one minute.

Stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday morning as Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia leadership rekindled optimism over the AI sector.

After opening 3.64 percent higher, the Kospi added 263.75 points, or 5.6 percent, to 4,974.62 as of 9:08 a.m.

On Monday, the Kospi fell 3.31 percent to 4,708.54 after plunging 5.21 percent in the previous session, falling below the psychologically important 5,000 mark.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.01 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 6.51 percent.

Nvidia's board has decided to reinstate Huang. U.S. President Donald Trump praised the decision, saying Huang poses no risk to national security.





BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]