Kospi spikes for fifth straight day on chip rally

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Greenlit by the FDA, yet too cheap to stay? Korea’s penny stock rule puts biotech firms on edge.
New delisting standards are pushing biotech firms with approved drugs and sizable assets but low valuations toward reverse stock splits.
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Daily spot transactions in foreign exchange market jump 10% since launch of 24-hour system
Average daily transactions totaled $19.14 billion since the system went live on July 6, according to the Finance Ministry.
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Kospi briefly tops 7,000 in early trading on U.S. gains, eased inflation woes
The index briefly reached 7.010.86 points at around 9:02 a.m., then slipped back below the 7,000-point mark, trading at 6,960.84 points as of 9:15 a.m.
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Kicking away the ladder: Housing curbs, stock slump derail young Koreans' wealth plans
Tighter mortgage rules and a Kospi downturn are leaving many young Koreans struggling to build assets and buy homes.