Kospi snaps four-day slide as chip giants draw bargain hunters

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Korea offers guidelines for RFI-K under won's internationalization vision
Revised rules let registered foreign institutions settle won transactions offshore as Korea advances currency internationalization.
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SK hynix union approves revised wage deal with higher cash profit-sharing bonus
Union members approved a wage deal that raises the cash share of profit-sharing bonuses to 50 percent.
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Kospi opens almost flat as investors digest external uncertainties
Stocks traded nearly flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's rate decision amid rising oil prices and Middle East tensions.
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Samsung and SK hynix risk stacks up as China’s chip suppliers close in on Korea
State-backed Chinese equipment and materials makers are rapidly narrowing the gap, raising supply-chain risks for Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and their Korean suppliers.