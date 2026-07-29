Kospi slips back below 6,000, and Kosdaq hits new 52-week low

Read more
-
Circuit breakers halt Kospi, Kosdaq for 2nd straight day as benchmark drops below 6,000
Trading on the Kospi and Kosdaq was halted for 20 minutes Wednesday, marking a second straight day of marketwide circuit breakers and a first for back-to-back Kospi stoppages.
-
Presidential policy chief does not consider demand for AI, semiconductors as temporary despite market volatility
Presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom said that the sharp sell-off in the domestic stock market appeared to be a "DeepSeek shock," triggered by Chinese companies' advancements.
-
Kospi opens sharply higher on bargain hunting
The rise came after a nearly 11 percent dip in the previous session, driven by losses in chipmaking stocks as investors remained concerned about the future of large-scale investment in AI.
-
Policy failure is behind roller coaster market (KOR)
After repeated trading halts and a sharp Kospi drop, regulators must tighten safeguards and review the misguided policies that fueled this volatility.