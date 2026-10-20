Kospi slips as AI investment worries persist

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 20. NEWS1

Stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors took profits in major tech stocks amid lingering concerns over the AI investment cycle.

Stocks opened lower Tuesday, weighed down by losses in major tech heavyweights as investors attempted to cash in recent gains amid woes over investments in the AI value chain.

The Kospi fell 34.44 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,733.57 at the opening bell, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The index has risen for two consecutive sessions after a sharp dip amid woes over AI-related sectors.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as technology shares rebounded from their steepest weekly drop since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.07 percent, while the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.41 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.11 percent to finish at 26,430.89.





Yonhap







