Kospi slips as AI investment worries persist

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Lose but pay anyway: New crypto tax faces backlash
Under an upcoming tax, set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, losses in crypto assets from previous years will not be carried forward and deducted from later gains.
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Kospi slump wipes out wedding savings, delays life plans for young Koreans
Sharp losses in heavily held Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares are forcing young investors to reconsider home purchases and weddings.
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FSS chief says putting Solidigm on Nasdaq would breach split listing rules
Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin also acknowledged that the financial watchdog fast-tracked ETF approval earlier this year.
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Korean won reaches two-year high against U.S. dollar
Korea's currency strengthened to 1,330.3 against the greenback as exporter and foreign investor dollar sales boosted the won.