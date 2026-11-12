Kospi slips amid Nvidia controversies despite Wall Street rally

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Stocks turned lower as controversy surrounding Nvidia weighed on tech stocks despite Wall Street's overnight rally.

Stocks turned lower Thursday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, driven by a tech rally amid escalating controversies over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

After opening 0.2 percent higher, the Kospi turned negative, losing 11.32 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,364.04 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight on Wall Street, three major stock indexes finished higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.31 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.6 percent.

Strong earnings reports from neocloud firm CoreWeave eased investor concerns over the profitability of massive AI investment.

However, Nvidia fell sharply after the bell as The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's board is preparing to oust Huang.

Later, a New York Times report said that Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, while the Nvidia CEO admitted that he had a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

In Seoul, semiconductor shares were mixed.

Samsung Electronics added 0.73 percent, while chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.55 percent, and Hanmi Semiconductor, a chip equipment maker, decreased 2.39 percent.

Naver, where Nvidia is the third-largest shareholder, sank 3.4 percent, and its rival Kakao lost 0.31 percent.

Carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.1 percent, and its sister Kia declined 1.06 percent.

The local currency rose 3.3 won from the previous session to trade at 1,332.9 against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m.





Yonhap



