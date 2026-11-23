A screen displays the intraday lows of the Kospi and Kosdaq at Hana Bank's trading room in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 23. The Kospi closed at 4,708.54, down 161.42 points, or 3.31 percent, from the previous session. YONHAP

Korea's main bourse dropped 3.31% as a global AI stock rout pressured Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and other technology shares. The Korean won also weakened against the U.S. dollar.

Korean shares slumped over 3 percent Monday, extending last week's tech-led sell-off, as investor sentiment deteriorated further amid an intensifying global rout in AI-related stocks. The Korean won was trading lower against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Kospi shed 161.42 points, or 3.31 percent, to end at 4,708.54 after falling as low as 4,586.80.

Monday's close marked the lowest level since Jan. 13, when the index ended at 4,692.64.

After opening 2.77 percent lower, the market came under further downward pressure as foreign investors, who had been net buyers early in the session, shifted to net selling.

At around 11:33 a.m., program trading in Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes as the Kospi fell 5.11 percent.

On Friday, U.S. stocks tumbled as investor sentiment toward AI-related stocks remained fragile amid concerns over heavy investments by major tech companies in AI infrastructure.

"Market participants' sense of loss has intensified following successive stepwise declines against a fragile supply-and-demand backdrop," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

"Further selling is likely as investors seek to manage risk as AI concerns persist," he added.

Trade volume was moderate at 208 million shares worth 15.3 trillion won ($11.4 billion), with decliners far outnumbering gainers, 823 to 69.

Individuals and foreigners sold a net 247.1 billion won and 366.9 billion won worth of stocks, respectively. Institutions alone bought a net 187.1 billion won.

In Seoul, technology stocks led the decline.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 3.06 percent to 177,500 won, extending losses for the third session, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 2.52 percent to 1.09 million won.

Shares of SK Telecom plunged 7.32 percent to close at 64,600 won, following the Nasdaq listing of U.S. AI startup Anthropic, in which the mobile operator holds a stake.

The won weakened by 9.7 won from the previous session’s close to trade at 1,345.9 won against the dollar as of 3:30 p.m.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 1.9 basis points to 3.623, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds shed 1.7 basis points to 3.711.





Yonhap