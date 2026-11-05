Kospi sinks below the waves as U.S. 'Blue tsunami' soaks Korean tech shares

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 5,383.80 points on Nov. 5, down 300 points, or 5.28 percent, from the previous trading session. The Kosdaq fell 36.54 points, or 5.11 percent, to close at 678.41. YONHAP

Korean stocks tumbled as foreign selling hammered chipmakers amid concerns that U.S. data center regulations could slow AI investment.

U.S. stocks rallied after Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, but Korea's stock market was hit by a "blue tsunami" — a sweeping Democratic victory that left Korean stocks deep underwater.

The Kospi closed at 5,383.80 on Thursday, down 300 points, or 5.28 percent, from the previous session, falling below the 5,400 mark, according to the Korea Exchange. The Kosdaq also fell 36.54 points, or 5.11 percent, to close at 678.41.

The Kospi has fallen more than 42 percent from its June 19 peak of 9,385.59. A decline of more than 20 percent from an index's peak is considered a bear market — the Kospi's drop has been more than twice that threshold.

Frustrated comments flooded major online communities for retail investors. "I thought October was the bottom, but there was another basement beneath it," one said, while another lamented, "I invested in leveraged products, and now I'm stuck with no way out."

Sell-side sidecars, or trading curbs that temporarily suspend program sell orders when markets fall sharply, were triggered on the Kospi at 10:16 a.m. and on the Kosdaq at around 2:27 p.m.

The sell-off was concentrated in semiconductor stocks. Samsung Electronics closed down 7.57 percent at 201,500 won ($150) on Thursday, while SK hynix plunged 9.46 percent to 1,264,000 won. Samsung shares fell as low as 199,800 won during intraday trading, slipping below the 200,000-won mark for the first time in more than three months.

Foreign investors sold a net 3.43 trillion won in shares on the Kospi. Retail and institutional investors, meanwhile, bought a net 2.28 trillion won and 847.8 billion won, respectively. But their purchases were not enough to offset the selling pressure.

The drop reflected expectations that Democratic control of Congress would put the brakes on new data center construction and expansion.

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows Samsung Electronics shares trading at 199,800 won ($150), falling below 200,000 won, during intraday trading on Nov. 5. NEWS1

A total of 34 of the 36 governors who won or were leading in their races in the U.S. midterm elections supported regulations on data centers, according to tech news outlet The Information.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slid 3.13 percent on Wednesday, with Micron Technology falling 7 percent. This contrasted with gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite, which rose 3.03 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Goldman Sachs estimated that about 45 percent of planned new data center capacity in the United States could be at risk of temporary project suspensions.

However, the Financial Times noted that delays in data center construction could give some companies and investors an unexpected chance to catch their breath. One of investors' biggest recent concerns about AI companies has been the fierce competition fueled by massive capital spending on data centers. But if regulations delay construction, companies could avoid some immediate investment costs, improving their cash flow.

The U.S. Capitol in Washington is seen a day after the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 4. AP/YONHAP

Some analysts, however, say tighter regulations would not necessarily reduce AI investment.

Mirae Asset Securities estimated that up to 13 gigawatts of planned U.S. data center capacity could be affected by the regulations, equivalent to about 8 percent of the new capacity expected to be added by 2035.

The near-term outlook remains cautious.

"Market weakness is continuing as concerns over tighter AI regulations coincide with uncertainty over supply and demand for stocks ahead of Anthropic's initial public offering," said Kim Dae-jun, a senior researcher at Korea Investment & Securities. "The market will change direction only after Anthropic completes its listing and Nvidia delivers strong earnings and guidance."





BY PARK YU-MI [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]