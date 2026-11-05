Kospi sidecar triggered as AI jitters hit

Program trading was briefly halted after the Kospi fell 4.67 percent amid concerns over tougher U.S. regulations on AI data centers.

Published Modified
Employees work at a trading room of Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Nov. 5. Real-time Kospi and prices of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are displayed on a digital screen.
Employees work at a trading room of Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Nov. 5. Real-time Kospi and prices of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are displayed on a digital screen.

Korea’s bourse operator on Thursday activated a temporary sell-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, for the benchmark Kospi after the stock index plunged.

Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 10:16 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.

After opening 1.82 percent lower, the Kospi surrendered 265.65 points, or 4.67 percent, to 5,418.15 as of 10:16 a.m.

Related Article

The index came under downward pressure following the Democratic Party's victory in the U.S. midterm elections, raising concerns over tighter regulations on AI data centers.

A sidecar halts program trading when certain market indexes fluctuate beyond a designated threshold. Specifically, a sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute. 


Yonhap

kospi money shares sidecar stocks business

Read more

See more articles