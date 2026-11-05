Kospi sidecar triggered as AI jitters hit
Program trading was briefly halted after the Kospi fell 4.67 percent amid concerns over tougher U.S. regulations on AI data centers.
Korea’s bourse operator on Thursday activated a temporary sell-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, for the benchmark Kospi after the stock index plunged.
Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 10:16 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.
After opening 1.82 percent lower, the Kospi surrendered 265.65 points, or 4.67 percent, to 5,418.15 as of 10:16 a.m.
The index came under downward pressure following the Democratic Party's victory in the U.S. midterm elections, raising concerns over tighter regulations on AI data centers.
A sidecar halts program trading when certain market indexes fluctuate beyond a designated threshold. Specifically, a sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.
Yonhap