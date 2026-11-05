Kospi sidecar triggered as AI jitters hit

Employees work at a trading room of Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Nov. 5. Real-time Kospi and prices of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are displayed on a digital screen. YONHAP

Program trading was briefly halted after the Kospi fell 4.67 percent amid concerns over tougher U.S. regulations on AI data centers.

Korea’s bourse operator on Thursday activated a temporary sell-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, for the benchmark Kospi after the stock index plunged.

Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 10:16 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.

After opening 1.82 percent lower, the Kospi surrendered 265.65 points, or 4.67 percent, to 5,418.15 as of 10:16 a.m.

The index came under downward pressure following the Democratic Party's victory in the U.S. midterm elections, raising concerns over tighter regulations on AI data centers.

A sidecar halts program trading when certain market indexes fluctuate beyond a designated threshold. Specifically, a sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.





Yonhap