Kospi shows slight rise as oil prices ease on U.S. reassurances

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Closing the books: Korea to pay off last financial-crisis debt after 30 years
The government plans to repay the final 7.9 trillion won in public-fund debt in 2027, closing a three-decade financial-crisis legacy.
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Kospi opens higher tracking U.S. gains as oil prices ease
Seoul stocks opened 1.33 percent higher after Wall Street gains and U.S. President Trump’s remarks eased concerns over a prolonged Iran conflict.
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Korea's foreign reserves surge to four-year high
Foreign reserves rose a record $14.33 billion in August, driven by stronger dollar-denominated assets and financial institutions' deposits.
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Koreans’ overseas financial assets top 111 trillion won as stocks hit records
Reported overseas holdings rose as stock valuations climbed, with the United States and India accounting for the largest totals.