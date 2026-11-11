Kospi rebounds despite U.S. inflation jitters

An employee works in Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul as the Kospi hovers around the flat line early in the session on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Stocks turned higher after an early loss, while hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation renewed concerns over further rate hikes.

Stocks turned higher after a weak start Wednesday amid concerns that hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation could lead to rate hikes down the road.

After opening 0.56 percent lower, the Kospi turned higher, trading up 13.71 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,252.84 as of 9:15 a.m.

On Tuesday, the index gained 4.39 percent, buoyed by a rally in U.S. technology stocks and falling oil prices.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.74 percent.

U.S. consumer prices rose at a higher-than-expected rate of 0.4 percent in October from the previous month, stoking concerns that the Federal Reserve could pursue a more aggressive monetary tightening policy to curb inflation.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.

Samsung Electronics fell 0.2 percent, and SK hynix declined 0.5 percent.

Hanwha Aerospace dropped 1.37 percent, and Korean Air shed 0.92 percent.

Among gainers, auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis rose 1.99 percent, and steelmaker Posco Holdings climbed 1.29 percent.

The won rose 4.75 won from the previous session to trade at 1,339.75 against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m.





Yonhap