Kospi rebounds as tech shares overcome rate hike fears

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Next stop, integration: KTX, SRT coupler set for Sept. 1
Korea’s high-speed rail operators Korail and SR merge Tuesday, with more seats planned and safety oversight strengthened.
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Nearly 100,000 Koreans approved for debt adjustments in first half of year
The number of people receiving debt adjustments has continued to rise, increasing 56.1 percent over three years, from 121,095 in 2022 to 189,062 last year.
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SK hynix weighs joint memory plant in Japan as part of overseas expansion efforts
In his announcement, SK Group Chairmen Chey Tae-won did not elaborate on potential partners, specific locations or what products would be made.
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Fair Trade Commission approves Hanwha's acquisition of additional KAI stakes
The approval came after Hanwha Systems purchased a 3.45 percent stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), raising Hanwha Group's combined stake in KAI to 15.89 percent.