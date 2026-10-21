Kospi rebounds as Meta earnings loom

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 21. YONHAP

Stocks surged more than 2 percent at the open as investors awaited Meta's results and assessed AI infrastructure profitability concerns.

Stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday ahead of Meta Platforms' earnings results, as investors weighed concerns over profitability from AI infrastructure.

The benchmark Kospi rose 113.60 points, or 2.05 percent, to 5,666.34 at the opening bell, rebounding from a nearly 4 percent dip the previous session.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.02 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.02 percent.

Strong earnings from some technology companies helped revive investor interest in tech stocks.

Investors are now turning their attention to earnings reports from Meta Platforms and other technology companies due this week.





Yonhap