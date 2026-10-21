Kospi rebounds as Meta earnings loom

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Korea's UN envoy named co-chair of global AI governance dialogue
Ambassador Cha Ji-hoon will co-chair preparations for the United Nation’s 2027 Global Dialogue on AI Governance.
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From boon to burden: AI spending woes leave Kospi among worst-performing major indexes
Concerns over AI infrastructure spending are hitting Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, magnifying losses across Korea’s stock market.
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Won hits fresh two-year high against the dollar
The Korean won strengthened to 1,328.1 per dollar as exporters continued selling dollars despite broad U.S. currency gains.
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Crypto exchanges seek clarity on 2027 tax
Korean cryptocurrency exchanges urged the finance ministry to issue detailed virtual asset tax rules ahead of the planned Jan. 1, 2027 rollout.