A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 4,711.21 points on Nov. 26, down 13.70 points, or 0.29 percent, from the previous trading session. YONHAP

Seoul shares edged higher as chip stocks gained, while the Bank of Korea raised rates and lifted its growth outlook on strong AI-driven exports.

Korean shares ended slightly higher Thursday, following the previous session's steep decline, amid renewed concerns over the sustainability of the AI trade.

The benchmark Kospi added 13.7 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 4,711.21.

After opening 1.01 percent higher, the Kospi rose as high as 4,817.77.

The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate to 3.25 percent to curb inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the central bank sharply raised its growth forecast for the Korean economy to 3.9 percent for this year and 4.1 percent for 2027, citing strong semiconductor exports driven by AI demand.

"The Kospi has been experiencing extreme volatility," Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said. "The market remains highly sensitive to price movements in AI-related stocks and news surrounding the sector."

Trade volume was moderate at 162.4 million shares worth 16.2 trillion won ($12.1 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 440 to 425.

Foreigners and individuals sold a net 116 billion won and 1 trillion won worth of stocks, respectively. Institutions alone scooped up a net 752 billion won.

Large-cap stocks were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.35 percent to 171,300 won, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix went up 2.23 percent to 1.05 million won.

SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, rose 2.23 percent to 652,000 won, while power equipment maker Samsung Electro-Mechanics rose 3.84 percent to 784,000 won.

The won strengthened by 0.5 won from the previous session's close to trade at 1,342.7 won against the dollar as of 3:30 p.m.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 3.9 basis points to 3.622, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds was up 3.9 basis points to 3.687.





Yonhap