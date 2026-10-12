Kospi plunges over 3% on tech sell-off amid Middle East, inflation woes

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Won nears two-year high against dollar
The Korean won climbed to its strongest level since October 2024 as exporters, led by chipmakers, converted dollar earnings.
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BOK chief apologizes over ETF risks, leaves door open to further rate hikes
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song took blame for what he called inadequate warnings about the risks of leveraged ETFs while also signaling that the central bank could raise rates to curb inflation.
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Humanoid robots eyed as next driver of memory chip demand
Rising demand for low-power dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and storage in humanoid robots offers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix a potential new growth engine.
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Korea’s daily securities settlements fall 16.5% in third quarter
Daily securities settlements fell 16.5% from the previous quarter to 35.4 trillion won in the third quarter, led by declines in stock and bond trading.