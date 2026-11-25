An employee walks past a screen showing stock prices in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on Nov. 25. The Kospi opened at 4,809.00, down 197.03 points, or 3.94 percent, from the previous trading session. YONHAP

Korea's Kospi fell 6.16 percent below 5,000 as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix plunged after a Wall Street chip stock sell-off renewed concerns over AI demand.

Korean shares plunged 6.16 percent on Wednesday as an overnight sell-off in U.S. chip stocks pulled the Kospi back below 5,000, a day after Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia had lifted it above the mark.

The Kospi fell 308.52 points to close at 4,697.51. The index had closed at 5,006.03 on Tuesday as investor appetite for AI stocks revived on Huang's return, and Wednesday's drop erased all of those gains.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which led Tuesday's rebound, dragged the index down. Samsung Electronics fell 9.87 percent to 170,700 won ($130), and SK hynix dropped 11.05 percent to 1,030,000 won. Samsung Electronics' market capitalization slid to 998 trillion won, the first time it has fallen below 1,000 trillion won since March 31.

The Kosdaq fell 15.24 points, or 2.29 percent, to close at 650.64.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, Nvidia fell 5.86 percent, a day after its board reinstated Huang as CEO. Micron Technology and AMD dropped 11.01 percent and 8.86 percent, respectively, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index lost 7.88 percent.

“There may be an element of profit-taking after the Jensen Huang-driven rally,” Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said. “But [the drop] also reflects concerns that the root causes of unease over the AI industry, such as free cash flow and data center regulations, will not be resolved quickly even after his return.”

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House about Dulles International Airport modernization, July 29 in Washington. AP/YONHAP

The Korea Exchange activated a trading curb, locally known as a sell-side sidecar, on the Kospi market at 9:08 a.m. A sidecar halts program trading for five minutes when Kospi 200 futures move beyond a set threshold.

Sidecars have now been triggered on four straight trading days, including Tuesday's buy-side sidecar. The Kospi market has seen 62 sidecars this year, more than half the 112 since the system was introduced in 1996.

Policy uncertainty created by the circumstances of Huang's return is also seen as a factor behind the plunge.

“Had Huang stepped down and his succession been settled, one source of uncertainty would have been removed,” Seok Byoung-hoon, an economics professor at Ewha Womans University, said. “Instead, his return was decided through abnormal decision-making, including pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. The [U.S.] Democrats are now pushing to tighten chip export controls on China, and the uncertainty surrounding the AI industry has only grown.”

Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11. REUTERS/YONHAP

Huang's return did little to fundamentally ease concerns over whether AI spending can be sustained beyond 2027, Rolf Bulk, head of semiconductors and infrastructure at The Futurum Group, told CNBC.

“There are still concerns on the sustainability of AI demand, ability of the sector to finance the build-out, and questions around power supply,” Bulk said.

On top of that, reports that the Trump administration could push for additional tariffs on major trading partners, including Korea, weighed on investor sentiment.

Still, Wall Street absorbed some of the shock. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85 percent on Tuesday as money pulled out of AI stocks moved into other sectors. Taiwan's Taiex and Japan's Nikkei 225, both heavy with chip stocks, fell 4.8 percent and 2.78 percent, respectively, on Wednesday, but their losses were smaller than Korea's.

Samsung Electronics' and SK hynix's place in the AI supply chain is seen as one reason Korean chip stocks fell harder. Unlike Nvidia, Broadcom and AMD, which design AI processors, the two companies supply memory chips such as high bandwidth memory. That leaves them more exposed to worries about oversupply.

BNP Paribas downgraded Micron, another HBM supplier, to neutral on Tuesday and cut its price target to $775 from $1,700. The bank expects memory chip supply and demand to approach parity from mid-2027, which could push prices down.

“We are also seeing a balloon effect, with short-selling demand shifting to Korea as Taiwan tightens its short-selling rules,” said a source in the financial investment industry. “To restore confidence across the market, the government needs to go beyond the stock market stabilization fund and send a more aggressive message that it is committed to stabilizing the market.”





BY JANG SEO-YUN, PARK YU-MI [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



